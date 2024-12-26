IRCTC down: Chaos on X as frustrated users rant about ticket troubles during peak tatkal time

IRCTC down: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) e-ticketing platform experienced a significant outage due to maintenance. The interruption prevented people from booking or managing tickets, causing widespread outrage. Many expressed their frustrations on social media over the platform being down during peak tatkal time. IRCTC down: The railway ticket-booking platform crashed on Thursday morning.(Representaional image/Getty Images)

What did social media say?

Angrily, a person wrote, “How can IRCTC website go down during tatkal timings??? Why are we even bothering about building a bullet train when we can't even build a f**king website??” Another added, “India reached the moon, but the Indian Railways ticket booking app can't handle Tatkal booking without crashing. It's 2024, and a stable server shouldn't be rocket science!”

A third expressed, “India is the largest IT hub in the world, yet it cannot fix a website. You can collect taxes but fail to provide proper services in return. What a shame!” A fourth commented, “IRCTC portal is down and showing downtime message during peak tatkal booking hours.”

Check out some more X posts:

“Please try later”

Several social media users shared screenshots of the message they received while trying to access IRCTC. "Due to maintenance activity, e-ticketing service will not be available. Please try later," it read. The platform further provided a few numbers users could reach to cancel their tickets during the downtime.

"It urges customers to "call customer care no. 14646,08044647999 & 08035734999 or mail at etickets@irctc.co.in" for resolution," the message read.

What did Downdetector show?

According to Downdetector, a platform that tracks and provides real-time status updates on outages and service disruptions for websites, apps, and online services, recorded nearly 2,000 reports of the site being down as of 11:48 am.

The outage was experienced all across India including New Delhi, Kolkata, Surat, Mumbai, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chennai, and Bengaluru.