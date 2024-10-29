Instagram down? Users flood X with hilarious memes as Zuckerberg app stops working

After a technical snag prevented Instagram users from sending messages and accessing direct messages (DMs) on the platform, they rushed to X, formerly Twitter, to share their frustrations. Instagram users rushed to X to shares memes about the social media app's outage.(X/@JohnSharma777)

While some said that they were scared that they somehow got banned from messaging people, others chose to take a light-hearted approach and shared memes about the situation. According to Downdetector, the issues with direct messages were first reported at 5.14 pm on Tuesday. Within minutes, more than 2,000 reports were filed.

Here are some of the memes we found:

Several users pointed out that because of the outage it seemed like they are ignoring messages. "Ignored your DM? No, I didn't!! Instagram is down!!" clarified one of them.

While most others came to X to confirm if they were the only ones facing trouble sending messages. "Is it me or is everyone else also not able to send DM on Instagram?"

Several users said that while they were unable to send messages, the app showed that their messages were not being delivered and a "failed to deliver" message popped up on their screens minutes after sending the texts.

What caused the outage?

At the time of publishing this story, it appears that the messaging function has started working for some but it's not clear if everyone's issues have been resolved. Currently, the outage appears to be ongoing.

Instagram or its parent company Meta has not released an official statement on the apparent outage yet. The reason behind the technical issue is unknown.

This outage comes after a similar technical issue caused the Instagram application to stop working for over two hours a few months ago. Hundreds of thousands of Facebook and Instagram users were impacted globally by the that outage.