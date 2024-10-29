Menu Explore
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
Instagram down for thousands, users report issues with sending messages

ByHT News Desk
Oct 29, 2024 06:12 PM IST

Instagram is facing a major technical issue, affecting thousands of users who are unable to send or access direct messages. 

A significant technical issue has hit Instagram, with thousands of users reporting problems sending messages and accessing direct messages (DMs) on the platform. According to Downdetector, which tracks service outages, the issues began at approximately 5.14 pm on Tuesday.

Over 2,000 Instagram have complained that their app isn't working.
Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

As of now, over 2,000 reports have been filed, indicating a substantial disruption to the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform. Users have taken to rival social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), to express their frustration and check if others are experiencing similar issues.

"Ignored your DM? No, I didn't!! Instagram is down!!" one user posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Others have shared similar experiences, with a user asking, "Is it me or is everyone else also not able to send DM on Instagram?"

Another X user, reporting issues, said, "Messages aren’t delivering and show 'failed to deliver' after a few minutes. Anyone else experiencing this?"

The outage appears to be ongoing, with no official statement yet from Instagram or its parent company, Meta. The cause of the technical difficulties remains unknown.

Users are advised to check the Instagram status page and Downdetector for updates on the outage. In the meantime, many are turning to alternative social media platforms to stay connected.

Tech issues with Instagram

On October 15, Facebook and Instagram were impacted by a widespread outage that affected thousands in the US.

At its peak around, there were more than 12,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and over 5,000 reports of issues with Instagram.

Early this year, hundreds of thousands of Facebook and Instagram users were impacted globally for more than two hours by an outage that was caused by a technical issue.

There were more than 550,000 reports of disruptions for Facebook and about 92,000 for Instagram at the peak of the outage, according to Downdetector.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
