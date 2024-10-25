Meta signs multi-year deal with Reuters for real-time news in AI chatbot: Report

Facebook owner Meta has signed a multi-year agreement with Reuters to provide real-time answers to user questions about news and current events through its Meta AI chatbot, reported Axios. This is Meta's first news partnership in the AI era. Meta partners with Reuters for real-time news via AI chatbot.(REUTERS)

How will this benefit Meta AI users?

Starting Friday, users of Meta's AI chatbot in the United States can access real-time news and information from Reuters when asking about current events, Axios added.

Responses to news-related questions will cite Reuters stories and link directly to its coverage. Reuters will receive compensation for providing its journalism, the report said.

"We're always iterating and working to improve our products, and through Meta's partnership with Reuters, Meta AI can respond to news-related questions with summaries and links to Reuters content," a Meta spokesperson said.

"While most people use Meta AI for creative tasks, deep dives on new topics or how-to assistance, this partnership will help ensure a more useful experience for those seeking information on current events," it added.

Meta partners with Blumhouse to test new AI video model

Meta announced Thursday that it has partnered with Blumhouse Productions, the Hollywood studio behind popular horror films like The Purge and Get Out, to test its new generative AI video model, Movie Gen.

The announcement follows Meta’s recent unveiling of Movie Gen, which it claims can produce realistic video and audio clips based on user prompts. Meta suggested that the tool could compete with offerings from leading media generation companies like OpenAI and ElevenLabs.