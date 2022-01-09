Anand Mahindra retweets pic of incredible Tamil Nadu road, calls it 'phenomenal'

Living in India, a lot of us are still unfamiliar with several engineering marvels when it comes to roadways and other such progresses that our country has made. Anand Mahindra has taken to his Twitter account as he often does, to retweet a photo of such a phenomenal road in Tamil Nadu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tweet was originally shared by Erik Solheim who is a Norwegian diplomat and former politician. He captioned it with, “Incredible India! One of the most daring mountain roads of India with 70 continuous hairpin bends. Kolli hills road, Namakkal, Tamil Nadu.” This aerial shot caught the attention of Anand Mahindra, the Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra. He then retweeted it.

Along with the retweet, he wrote, “Erik you keep showing me how little I know about my own country! This is just phenomenal. I want to find out who built this road and then I will only trust my Thar to take me on it!”

Look at the tweet for yourself right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since Anand Mahindra retweeted this on January 9, his share has garnered more than 12,000 likes and several comments.

“I have driven my Thar (2015 model) on this. Climbs like it was born for this. Climbing was effortless. I have climbed the Kalhatti ghat section to Ooty in Thar which is much steeper. Again, the Thar loves the curves and the climb,” reads a comment. “Really incredible,” commented a Twitter user, followed by a thumbs up emoji. “I've done riding on these twisties way back in 2013,” posted another. “Sir please take me with you , when you’re going,” requested a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this retweet by Anand Mahindra?