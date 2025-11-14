‘Are we riding a bubble?’: Bengaluru’s 1 crore 2BHKs trigger debate on the city’s soaring real estate prices

A Bengaluru resident has triggered a debate on Reddit after expressing confusion and concern over the city’s rapidly escalating real estate prices. The user wrote, “I’ve been living in Bengaluru for around 6 years now, and I’m honestly a bit torn about the whole real estate situation here. Everywhere I look, prices seem insane, 2BHKs in areas like Whitefield, Sarjapur, or even Yelahanka are touching 1 crore plus, and that’s before registration and interiors. Rent has also shot up like crazy post COVID.” A Bengaluru resident’s post on soaring property prices sparked debate, as users shared mixed views on whether the city’s booming real estate market was sustainable.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The resident added that while Bengaluru continues to be one of the fastest growing cities with strong IT job prospects, the pace of price appreciation feels unsettling. “I get that Bengaluru is still one of the fastest-growing cities with IT jobs, but is this level of appreciation sustainable? Or are we just riding a bubble that’ll correct itself soon?” the user wrote. Seeking genuine experiences rather than financial recommendations, the post asked, “Would love to hear from people who’ve actually bought recently, are you happy with your decision? Or do you think it’s smarter to just rent and invest elsewhere for now? Not looking for financial advice, just real experiences and perspectives from folks on the ground.”

The post was shared under the title, “Is Bengaluru real estate actually worth it anymore?”

A thread filled with contrasting viewpoints

The post drew multiple reactions from users who shared their candid views. One user remarked, “As much as I would like to believe this is true, in reality it is just demand and supply. There is nothing illegal in investing, flipping, etc etc. People believe that real estate is good investment so they put their money.”

Another user commented, “Depends on your requirement. You plan to stay in Bengaluru and retire? If yes, then prices will keep increasing maybe not so rapidly. So buy if you can,” offering a more practical, long term perspective.

A third user added a cautionary note by saying, “Market can stay irrational for a long long time,” capturing the uncertainty many feel. Someone else stated, “Absolutely no it’ll crash,” while another user expressed observed trends, saying, “I can already see people here are having difficulty in selling their flats.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)