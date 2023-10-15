News / Trending / Arijit Singh turns photographer, snaps Anushka Sharma during Ind vs Pak World Cup match

ByArfa Javaid
Oct 15, 2023 11:06 AM IST

During India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, singer Arijit Singh clicked Anushka Sharma’s picture from stands.

India and Pakistan played their first match in the World Cup 2023 on October 14, where the Men in Blue emerged victorious. Team India chased a target of 191 runs and won the match by seven wickets. This victory marked the eighth time that India had prevailed over Pakistan in the ODI World Cup since their first encounter in 1992. The match was not just about cricket; it was also filled with memorable moments that went viral, including Virat Kohli wearing the wrong jersey to Hardik Pandya’s cheeky send-off to Imam-ul-Haq. Among them is this video of Anushka Sharma and Arijit Singh that is winning hearts online.

Anushka Sharma poses for the camera as Arijit Singh clicks her photo. (X/@arijitianfans)
“Arijit Singh captures Anushka Sharma’s pic,” reads the caption of the video shared on X. The video shows Arijit Singh requesting Anushka Sharma to pose for a picture. In response, the actor smiled brightly for the camera with a victory sign.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared a few hours ago. It has since collected more than 1.2 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared their thoughts on the video.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Arijit sir jitna simple insaan maine aaj tak nahi dekha. Isliye mujhe is insan se pyar hai [I have never seen a person as simple as Arijit sir. That’s why I love this person],” posted an individual.

Another added, “Cute.”

“Look at Ritika,” commented a third.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

