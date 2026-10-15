Australian woman accused of poisoning colleague’s curry with snail pellets

An Australian woman has been charged after allegedly lacing a colleague’s curry lunch with poisonous snail pellets. The incident occurred in February at a workplace near Perth in Western Australia. Western Australia Police announced the charges against the 43-year-old suspect this afternoon.

Here’s what happened

An Australian woman tried to poison her colleague by contaminating her curry (Representational image)

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On February 12, the alleged victim, a 58-year-old woman, brought a container of curry to work to share with her colleagues. During a morning tea break, she shared the curry with her colleagues. Everyone ate it without issue.

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Police believe that after this, the 43-year-old suspect entered the staff room where the lunch was stored and laced the curry with poison. Before entering the staff room, she went into a chemical storage shed.

(Also read: Australian man claims to be working from home, gets fired after company tracks laptop to Singapore hotel)

“The curry had been shared among employees and consumed without issue during a morning tea break,” police said. “After the meal, the accused accessed a chemical storage shed and later entered the staff lunch room where the food was kept.”

Curry laced with poison

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{{^usCountry}} When the 58-year-old victim opened her curry container for lunch, she noticed “bright green granules” in the food. Upon tasting the food, she experienced numbness to her tongue. She kept the food and gave it to the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the 58-year-old victim opened her curry container for lunch, she noticed “bright green granules” in the food. Upon tasting the food, she experienced numbness to her tongue. She kept the food and gave it to the police. {{/usCountry}}

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An investigation identified the substance as snail pellets containing metaldehyde, a poisonous substance.

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Police arrested the 43-year-old accused on October 8. She has been charged with one count of ‘Unlawful Act or Omission with Intent to Harm (Endangering the Life, Health or Safety of Any Person)’, and is due to appear in court on November 5.

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Police say the two women were also in a "personal relationship" together. The name of the accused has not been publicly released.

What is metaldehyde?

According to the BBC, Commissioner Col Blanch told reporters that metaldehyde is a poison that can cause serious injury or even death.

Metaldehyde is a chemical commonly used in snail and slug pellets to control molluscs that damage plants and crops. It is toxic to humans and animals if swallowed, and poisoning can occur if the pellets are accidentally or deliberately ingested.

Symptoms of metaldehyde poisoning can include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dizziness and excessive salivation. In severe cases, it can affect the nervous system, causing muscle tremors, a high body temperature, seizures and, in some instances, coma or death.

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