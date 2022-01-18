Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Baby elephant puts grass on head while having meal. Watch funnily cute video

The video of the baby elephant putting grass on its head was posted on Reddit.
The image, taken from the video, shows the baby elephant putting grass on its head.(Reddit/@lmaosmh)
Published on Jan 18, 2022
ByTrisha Sengupta

Are you looking for a video that is amusing and may uplift your mood almost instantly? Then here is a video involving a baby elephant that might just do the trick. Shared on Reddit, this is a video that may leave you very happy.

“Baby elephant gives himself a grass hat,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a baby elephant eating grass. However, at times, instead of chomping on food, the little one is seen putting the grass on its head.

Take a look at the adorable video that may make you smile:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 41,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many also took the route of hilarity while commenting.

“Silly baby,” wrote a Reddit user. “Lol, it’s so proud of itself!” posted another. “That little achievement is so cute,” expressed a third. “Mahh, Mah watch me, Mah… a Grass Hat, Mah you're not looking MAH!!” expressed a fourth. “Look mum, I have hair like a hooman,” joked a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

