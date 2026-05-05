Bengaluru techie reveals hidden reality of software engineer life: ‘Doing everything right, yet something feels missing’

A Bengaluru techie has sparked a conversation online after sharing an honest take on the lesser discussed side of being a software engineer in the city. While many people often associate the job title with financial stability, career growth and a settled lifestyle, the techie said the reality can sometimes feel lonely and exhausting. A Bengaluru techie revealed how living alone, managing expenses and chasing goals still left a feeling of emptiness. (Instagram/codenvlog)

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Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Ansar Mohammed, shared a video in which he spoke about the everyday routine and emotional weight that many young professionals silently carry while living away from home.

“Things nobody talks about when you are a software engineer living in Bangalore. Everyone sees the software engineer title and thinks you have it all figured out. But here’s what it actually looks like,” he said in the video.

‘No one asking if you ate’ Mohammed then described how life often involves managing every small responsibility alone. “You wake up, make your own coffee, go to the gym alone, come back, cook your own food. There is no canteen, no mom’s cooking, no one asking if you ate. You figure it out yourself every single day,” he said.

He further added that weekends can feel even more isolating. “The weekends are the quietest. Saturday comes and suddenly there is no stand-up, and then you realize the office was the only place you were actually talking to the people,” he said.

The techie also spoke about the pressure of managing money carefully in a city like Bengaluru. “You are careful with money in a way nobody prepared you for. Rent, groceries, gym, protein. You’re tracking everything because nobody else is going to track it for you. Things you want to build, money you want to make outside your salary, a version of yourself you’re working towards, but the days move fast and progress feels slow. Nobody talks about this part. The part where you’re doing everything right. Showing up, saving money, going to the gym, but still feeling like something is missing.” he added.

Watch the clip here: