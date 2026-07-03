Bengaluru techie says society shut down lift to inconvenience them: ‘The tenant hate is real’

A software engineer in Bengaluru has claimed that the management of his residential society shut down the lift so they could not use it. Siddhartha Mukherji shared an Instagram video earlier this week where he called out the “old uncles” sitting in management for inconveniencing tenants. A Bengaluru techie claimed his housing society shut down their lift. (Instagram/@siddoesitall_)

“Bangalore ki societies mein jo buddhe managers hote hain na, depressed aur lonely, kitne bewakoof hote hain main dikhata hun aapko (These Bangalore societies has elderly managers who are depressed and lonely. I’ll show you how stupid they are),” Mukherji said, before panning the camera to show an inoperational lift.

“Lift band kar di” The techie claimed that he, as a tenant living inside the society, was moving some furniture and other items to one of the higher floors. The society management decided that their packing and moving furniture using the lift would inconvenience other residents.

Their solution? Shut down the lift totally.

“Hamara saaman shift ho raha tha, toh inhone kaha aap lift mein saaman rakhoge toh inconvenience hoga logon ko… issliye inhone lift band kar di,” he said in the video.

Calling out the absurdity of their managerial decision, Mukherji noted how the decision ended up hurting residents more. He showed how some residents, living on the third floor, were forced to climb several stairs because the lift had been made inoperational.

The techie further claimed that shutting down the lift benefited nobody, it just made the “old uncles” happy because they had managed to hassle the tenants who live on rent.

“The tenant hate is real,” he wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

Post sparks debate The video sparked a conversation about how some residential societies discriminate between apartment-owners and tenants.

“Not just Bangalore, entire India has this problem,” claimed one Instagram user. “Lowkey feels like some retired society managers just miss having control,” another said.

“I hope you know that household goods/furnitures (especially the heavy ones) cannot be taken up using the passenger lift. I have seen idiots mindlessly dumping heavy furniture in passenger lifts and then damaging the system causing more inconvenience,” one viewer countered, claiming the management was not entirely in the wrong.

“I faced the same. Last day the owner stopped the lift. I had to pay additional to packers mover for shifting,” one Instagram user recalled a similar experience.

(Also read: ‘Old uncles’ on power trips: Hyderabad techie's rant on gated societies and RWAs sparks debate)