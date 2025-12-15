‘Billion-dollar investor’ takes out social media ad looking for wife, sparks debate online

A Chinese investor recently posted a marriage advertisement on social media, saying he is searching for a life partner who shares his outlook on love and patriotism. The investor also described himself as “extremely patriotic and nationalistic.(Unsplash/Representative image )

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Liu Xin, an investor with a reported net worth of more than 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion), placed the advertisement on his social media account in a bid to find a wife. He shared that he was born in the 1990s, is a professional investor and one of the 10 biggest individual shareholders in more than 10 listed companies.

Xin told the media outlet that he has an ambition to surpass his idol, legendary US investor Warren Buffett. In the advertisement, he quoted Buffett as saying that the most important decision in a person’s life is choosing a spouse.

Xin said his focus on work and a family crisis in 2018 meant he had “minimal romantic experience”. He described himself as a “love brain”, a popular Chinese term used to describe people who are deeply emotional and irrationally devoted in relationships. Xin said this trait developed through his investment career, as he often prioritises the interests of his clients.

The investor also described himself as “extremely patriotic and nationalistic” and said he hoped his future partner would share similar values, be caring, and want to have children. He added that it would be “unrealistic” to seek a partner who is financially on par with him.

(Also Read: Chinese employees caught using printed face masks to trick clocking system and skip work)

Who is Liu Xin?

According to the post, Xin holds a bachelor’s degree from a top German university, owns property in Yantai in Shandong province and Hangzhou in Zhejiang province, and owns more than one Rolls-Royce car. A photograph circulating online shows him standing in front of a Rolls-Royce wearing a luxury brand shirt, though his face is not visible.

In the post, Xin said he is “definitely not ugly despite being rather fat”.

He shared both his personal chat app contact and public social media account details, saying he received hundreds of friend requests every day. His marriage advertisement and a follow-up post attracted around 1,000 comments each, with several women sharing their personal details and photographs.

However, the post has also drawn skepticism. Some online users warned of possible fraud, claiming Liu was known in investment circles for persuading people to invest in a failing market and suggesting the marriage advertisement could be an attempt to boost his influence.

Others questioned his intentions, arguing that someone with his wealth could easily find a partner through elite matchmaking services. Liu dismissed such accusations, saying market manipulation is illegal and insisting that he was sincerely looking for a wife. He added that he would publicly announce his relationship if he found the right partner.