Black panther stealthily enters house, roams around. Scary video will give you goosebumps

A video of a black panther roaming in front of a house was shared on social media. The video shows the big cat moving silently while looking around. Captured on CCTV, the video has prompted people to post varied comments. While some were scared, others commented that it reminded them of Bagheera, a fictional character from the Jungle Book. The image shows a black panther in front of a house. (X/@tweetKishorec)

X user Kishore Chandran shared the video. “Look who is silently entering into a home near Coonoor, Nilgiris,” he wrote as he posted the clip. The video opens to show the front yard of a house with a closed door on one side. Within moments, the unassuming scene takes a scary turn as a black panther walks by.

Take a look at this video of the black panther:

The video was shared a few hours ago. Since then, the clip has collected more than 44,000 views. The share has further accumulated close to 600 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this video of the panther:

“Bagheera looking for Mowgli,” wrote an X user. “So rare to see this black panther!” added another. “Imagine the shock of those people, if there were any, in that house when this scene happened. Or when they came to know about this from CCTV,” joined a third. “Such a beauty and scary as well,” wrote a fourth.

About black panther:

Black panther is not a separate species but is an umbrella term which is referred to big cats with black coats, reports National Geographic. The big cats that have high levels of melanin have black forms. The higher the level of this pigment, the darker the colour of the animal.

What are your thoughts on this video of a black panther stealthily moving around? Did the video fascinate you?