Leopard spotted walking on a boundary wall in Mumbai. Scary moment captured on camera

In a terrifying incident, a leopard was captured leisurely walking on a boundary wall behind a housing complex in Mumbai. Two videos of the incident are doing the rounds of X and have gone viral. In the clips, the big cat is seen standing right outside the barbed wire fence of a property located close to the Aarey forest. The leopard has created panic among the residents of the area (representational image). (File Photo)

“Leopard spotted behind barbed boundary wall of Oberoi Splendor on JVLR in Mumbai,” reads a caption of an X post shared along with the videos.

Captured from different angles, the videos show the leopard perched on top of a boundary wall on the side of a road. The animal walks the entire length of the wall without paying any attention to its surroundings.

Take a look at the scary scene:

The video was posted a day ago on February 12. Since then, the share has collected more than 71,000 views. The post has further accumulated close to 500 likes. People tweeted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this video of the leopard?

“We are taking their lands,” wrote an X user. “Right where I live, crazy,” tweeted another. “So sad that we Mumbaikars are just going behind money and building houses on the houses of wild animals,” joined a third. “Mother nature reclaiming her territory,” joined a fourth.

“A leopard roaming next to our society is very scary and dangerous. It can lead to a conflict situation. We are coordinating with forest officials to address this issue,” a resident of the society told PTI.

Forest staff are monitoring the situation and also patrolling the area. They have urged people to inform the forest department if they spot the leopard.

“Citizens should avoid entering dark areas at night. They should keep their society well-lit for clear visibility. Small children and pets should be accompanied by adults, while security guards should stay in their cabins and use torches at night,” Sharma, Pawan Sharma, founder and president of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), told the outlet.

(With inputs from PTI)