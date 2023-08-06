Jisoo ‘dances’ to Badal Barsa Bijuli in fan-made video. Watch

If you are already feeling Monday blues, we have a video that will make the rest of your week sunnier. It shows Jisso from the South Korean girl group Blackpink ‘dancing’ to the song Badal Barsa Bijuli in a fan-edited video. Blackpink’s Jisoo ‘dancing’ to 2018 song Badal Barsa Bijuli. (Instagram/@jhunjhunastic)

“Since Jisoo is in news, hamne socha capitalise kar lete hain (Since Jisoo is in news, we thought we should capitalise),” wrote Instagram user Kishan Jhun Jhun Wala while sharing a video on the meta-owned platform.

The fan-made video shows Jisoo donning a gown made of ethereal white tulle material and flowers on the inside of her palms that appear toward the chorus’ dance break. What’s even more delightful to watch is how the Badal Barsa Bijuli by Anand Karki and Mandavi Tripathi fits well with Jisoo’s dance moves.

Watch this stunning fan-made dance video of Jisoo’s mesmerising dance moves below:

Since being shared two days ago on Instagram, the video has accumulated over 1.8 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. After watching the video, a few even left their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this fan-edited video of Jisoo ‘grooving’ to Badal Barsa Bijuli:

“Why does it fit so well though,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “What an edit!” “Jisoo saw this coming way before us!” expressed a third. A fourth joined, “Awesome! You found the original video of this song.” “LMAO it’s literally jisoo jisoo mausam cha,” shared a fifth. A sixth commented, “The song even says Jisso Jisso.” “Jisoo jisoo with real jisoo,” wrote a seventh. What are your thoughts on this fan-edited video?

