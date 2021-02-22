IND USA
Sprinkles was found inside the bag.
Bomb unit called to investigate abandoned bag. This is what they found inside

An unexpected purring surprise was waiting for the Butler County bomb unit.
By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:03 PM IST

When an abandoned bag was found outside a church in Butler County in the US state of Ohio, the bomb unit was called in to investigate it. However, they may not have expected to find this inside. A post shared on Animal Friends Humane Society’s Facebook details how the unit found a cat and her six newborn kittens inside. The post is complete with more details, along with pictures and a video of the cat, named Sprinkles, according to a note found in the bag, and her family. It has since struck a chord with people on social media.

The post details that the kittens were found soaked in the mother cat's urine and had to be given gentle baths when they arrived at the animal adoption agency. “Sprinkles, purring throughout it all, received her vaccines and blood test and appears to be in good health. She's doing a fantastic job nursing and caring for her babies, and all 7 will be placed with their foster family this afternoon,” says the post.

The pictures and video shared in the post have tugged on the heartstrings of people. Chances are they’ll melt your heart as well. Take a look at the entire share below:

Since being shared on February 19, the post has collected over 700 reactions and more than 230 shares - and counting. People have posted their reactions to the share in the comments section.

“Bless her heart! What an awesome Mama! It’s a miracle that they all made it in the temperatures,” shared a Facebook user. “Such a beautiful mom and babies! So grateful they're safe and warm. You can see the gratitude in her eyes,” posted another.

