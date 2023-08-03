Bride pulls off WWE move on groom. Watch

There are many moments that one remembers from their wedding. And this groom is surely going to remember how his bride 'slammed him' down during the wedding reception. Since the video of this couple was shared on Instagram, it has garnered several mixed reactions. Snapshot of the bride 'slamming' down the groom.(Instagram/@TheKevinRyder)

In a video shared by Instagram handle @TheKevinRyder, you can see a bride and groom entering their wedding reception. That's when the groom turns around, and the bride 'punches,' and 'slams' him down. In the caption of the post, @TheKevinRyder wrote, "Any wedding that includes the Stone Cold Steve Austin stunner works for me."

Watch the video of the bride 'slamming' down the groom here:

This video was shared on July 16. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 2.1 million times. The share has also received several likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to express their thoughts on the video.

Here's what people had to say about this video of the bride and the groom:

An individual wrote, "I thought it was funny." A second added, "Man, this was stone cold (you have to love wrestling.) A third shared, "Their routine is cute, only wrestling fans will understand." A fourth commented, "Most entertaining thing I've seen all week."

In contrast, someone said, "What the hell is this?" Another wrote, "What's wrong in people's brain?" A third added, "Anything for attention." A fourth shared, "Cringe and embarrassing. I would leave." What do you think about this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON