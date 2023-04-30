Home / Trending / Bride reacts to groom’s surprise dance to Maan Meri Jaan

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 30, 2023

A video showing a bride's reaction to her groom's surprise performance to Maan Meri Jaan was posted on Instagram. The video will leave you with a smile.

Wedding videos that show brides or grooms surprising their significant others with special dance performances are always amazing to watch. Just like this video shared on Instagram that shows how a groom surprised his bride with his performance to the hit track Maan Meri Jaan. The video also captures the bride’s reaction.

The image shows the groom dancing to Maan Meri Jaan for his bride.(Instagram/@expressionewc)
The video is posted by choreographer Rahul Tinker. “Groom’s surprise dance performance,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the bride and the groom sitting on a couch. Within moments, the man gets up and shows his dance routine as the bride looks at him with a smile on her face.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to three million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Such a cute performance,” shared an Instagram user. “Can’t get over this performance,” posted another. “Good one bro,” commented a third. “Such a sweet gesture,” wrote a fourth.

viral video instagram
