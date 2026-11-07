British runner sets world record after completing marathon distances in all 50 US states, raises funds for cancer research

British endurance runner William Goodge has set a Guinness World Records title after completing a marathon distance in all 50 US states in just over 22 days. He covered 1,310 miles (2,108 km) during the challenge, which began in Hawaii and ended in New York.

William Goodge's 50-state run raises over $60,000. (Guinness World Records)

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Goodge completed the feat on November 1, 2026, at the New York City Marathon, clocking a total time of 22 days, 17 hours, 16 minutes and 34 seconds. According to Guinness World Records, he now holds the record for the fastest time to run a marathon distance in all 50 US states.

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The challenge was also a tribute to his mother, Amanda, who died of cancer in 2018. Goodge undertook the effort to raise funds for cancer research.

How did William Goodge complete 50 marathons in 22 days?

The challenge, called Mission America, began in Honolulu, Hawaii, on October 9, 2026, and ended in New York on November 1. According to Guinness World Records, Goodge covered 1,310 miles (2,108 km) across all 50 US states in 22 days, 17 hours, 16 minutes and 34 seconds.

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{{^usCountry}} The attempt required extensive planning beyond the running itself. Goodwin, which supported the challenge, coordinated flights, ground transport and other logistics to move Goodge between states. Some transfers involved private aviation, while others required commercial flights and an RV. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The attempt required extensive planning beyond the running itself. Goodwin, which supported the challenge, coordinated flights, ground transport and other logistics to move Goodge between states. Some transfers involved private aviation, while others required commercial flights and an RV. {{/usCountry}}

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Goodge also had to manage recovery, nutrition and sleep between successive marathon distances, with limited time to rest before travelling to the next state. The challenge involved running through different landscapes and weather conditions, with the New York City Marathon serving as the final stop.

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Why did the British runner dedicate the challenge to his mother?

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Goodge began taking on long-distance running challenges after losing his mother, Amanda, to non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2018. What started as a way to cope with grief eventually became a way to raise money and awareness for cancer research.

On his official Mission America website, Goodge explained his motivation, saying: “I can’t do anything to get my mum back, but I can use her memory to show she was an incredibly strong and loving woman.”

He also described how his first marathon, which he ran on Christmas Day after his mother's death, helped him channel his grief into something positive. That effort raised nearly £20,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

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His latest challenge continued the same mission, with fundraising supporting Stand Up To Cancer and its cancer research initiatives.

How much money did the runner raise?

Goodge undertook Mission America to raise funds for Stand Up To Cancer, encouraging people to support cancer research through a fundraising campaign.

The official campaign announcement by Stand Up To Cancer confirmed that donations from the challenge would benefit the organisation's cancer research efforts. An updated final fundraising total was not available in the sources reviewed.

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Goodge has undertaken several endurance challenges in the past. According to his official profile, he previously ran 850 miles across the UK in 16 days, raising more than £30,000.