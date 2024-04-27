British-Italian brand sells jeans with ‘pee stain’ for 50,000. Internet asks ‘who would buy them and why?’

In the ever-evolving fashion world, where creativity knows no bounds, Jordanluca, the brainchild of designers Jordan Bowen and Luca Marchetto, has pushed the envelope with their latest denim creation. Debuting at the fall/winter 2023 runway, their unusual pair of jeans has sparked a discussion on social media platforms. The jeans has a dark stain in the groin area of the pants, appearing as if you have peed in it. 'Pee stain' jeans at the fall/winter 2023 runway. (Instagram/@archivedrunway)

That’s not it. The original jeans come with a hefty price tag of $811 (approximately ₹67,6000. The British-Italian menswear is now selling a lighter wash of the same jeans for $608 (approximately ₹50,000).

However, not everyone is a fan of these jeans, and many have taken to social media to express their reactions to this peculiar pair of denim.

An individual wrote, “How far have we fallen that pee-stained jeans become the latest fashion?”

“Another ‘just when you think you’ve seen it all’ moment,” added another.

A third commented, “Who would buy a pair of these, and why?”

“Those are expensive. Couldn’t people just make their own by pissing their pants?” joined a fourth.

A fifth joined, “If this were a thing in the 70s, I would’ve been the coolest kid around.”

“I had tons of these in first grade. Who knew they’d be with money one day,” expressed a sixth.

In 2021, a brand called LEJE caused a stir on social media with its jeans collection. The brand featured two types of ripped jeans - one called ‘Slashed’ and the other called ‘L’. The Slashed jeans were priced at $375 (approximately over 31,000), while the L jeans were priced at $475 (approximately over ₹39,000).

While reacting to these offbeat jeans, one individual commented, “That seems less ‘stylish’ and more ‘ruined’. Those things wouldn’t last a week in common usage before they got ripped apart by snagging on things.”

Another said, “I love/hate these. Like, I can’t directly look at them without making a face but I would gladly buy a few pairs and make the most ridiculous outfits possible lol.”