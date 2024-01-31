From Deepika Padukone to Ayushmann Khurrana: The Canadian tuxedo denim trend is the new rage

From its original denim on denim pairing to the Canadian tuxedo way, denim has come a long way. Originally, considered a fashion faux paux, the double denim trend has managed to strike a chord in the modern era, courtesy the celebration of the Y2K era. Designer Pranav Misra of Huemn says, “The new take on denim on denim is growing popular as there is so much nostalgia attached to it. For the past few years, we have been celebrating the Y2K era and the pop culture from yesteryear, so everything that was uncool for sometime has suddenly become cool. This emergence is because there was a dull phase in denim because of its over exposure back in the day.” Malaika Arora pairs a denim bralette and mini skirt with a washed out denim blazer(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Deepika Padukone in an oversized denim jacket paired with a white tank top and denim cargo pants(Photo: Instagram)

Ananya Panday in a denim corset top and flared jeans(Photo: Instagram)

An all-weather favourite, the denim on denim pairing has its roots dating back to the 1950s. It was birthed after singer Bing Crosby was not allowed entry to a Vancouver (Canada) hotel for his denim attire. After hotel authorities deemed him under-dressed without a three-piece suit, a denim company took matters into its own hands and created a custom denim suit for the singer, which led to a denim revolution à la the Canadian tuxedo style.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in the 2001 American Music Awards dressed in denim-on-denim fits(Photo: Instagram)

Not many years later, the style got an upgrade when singers Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake grabbed eyeballs in the 2001 American Music Awards dressed in denim-on-denim fits.

Misra adds, “It’s not something new. Musicians have opted for this kind of style and several brands’ marketing campaigns revolved around it as a vision story. A unique thing about denim on denim is that in everyone’s lifetime, there is a phase in their lives where you opt for this style atleast once.”

Ayushmann Khurrana in an oversized denim on denim style(Photo: Instagram)

Designer Pawan Sachdeva comments, “Denim as a fabric is so sturdy that it has been known to outlast its wearer, but yet so comfortable that it feels like a second skin. It has remained a versatile staple in everyone’s wardrobe so it’s not surprising for this modern take on it. But it took a lot of time and the denim on denim has greatly evolved from being a fashion faux paux to now being embraced as the Canadian tuxedo way. In the current era, we have gravitated towards comfort and fashion together and that’s why the shift has been very smooth and in line with the fashion. It’s classy, fashionable and trendy all in one.”

Sonakshi Sinha in a denim off-shoulder top, cropped jacket and midi skirt(Photo: Instagram)

As for getting the styling right with the double denim, celebrity stylist Sheefa Gilani suggests, “Pair different washes of denim for a stylish contrast in a denim-on-denim look. Consider a dark denim jacket with lighter jeans or vice versa. Further, mixing denim textures like combining chambray with classic denim, adds depth to your outfit. You can also add modern flair with trendy accessories like statement sneakers or a sleek belt to elevate the Canadian tuxedo aesthetic. Even consider introducing unique details like embroidery or patches for a personalised touch.”