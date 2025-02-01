Menu Explore
Harsh Goenka pins hopes on Nirmala Sitharaman's budget with Surat man's viral video

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 01, 2025 12:06 PM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting Budget 2025 at Lok Sabha today. The session started at 11 am.

Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget for the 8th consecutive time. Expectedly, social media is filled with opinions and reactions to the finance minister's announcements. Harsh Goenka is among those who have joined in on the discussion but with a hilarious twist. Sharing a video, he indicated how everyone could be feeling while listening to what the union minister had to announce.

Budget 2025: Harsh Goenka's post has prompted varied reactions from X users. (Screegrab)
Budget 2025: Harsh Goenka's post has prompted varied reactions from X users. (Screegrab)

“Meanwhile, all of us #budgetday,” the business mogul wrote as he posted a video of a man burning incense sticks. Originally posted by a Surat man, the video later spread to other social media platforms, attracting the attention of Harsh Goenka, who retweeted it with the witty caption.

Also Read: Budget memes: Mandatory ‘middle class’ memes make a comeback: ‘Meri rooh ka parinda phadphadaaye’

Take a look at the video here:

“The government is focused on 10 broad areas, focusing on agriculture, manufacturing, employment, MSMEs, uplifting rural areas, innovation. This budget aims to work on transformative reforms,” Nirmala Sitharaman said in the opening lines of her speech amid sloganeering by the opposition.

In addition to schemes for farmers, the finance minister also announced social security scheme for gig workers. “Social security scheme for gig workers, online workers will be implemented. Govt will launch a portal for them for their registration, which will help 1 crore workers,” she said.

Also Read: Nirmala Sitharaman obliges Dulari Devi, wears her gifted Madhubani art saree on Budget Day

The finance minister chose an elegant saree celebrating India’s cultural heritage for the occasion. She was seen draped in an off-white handloom silk saree with fish-themed embroidery and golden border. It was a gift from Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi. Nirmala Sitharaman presented her budget using a digital tablet. The device is enclosed in a "bahi-khata" pouch, a tradition that started in 2019.

