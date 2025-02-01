Nirmala Sitharaman obliges Dulari Devi, wears her gifted Madhubani art saree on Budget Day

Ahead of scripting history as the first Finance Minister to present eight consecutive Union Budgets, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at parliament in an elegant saree, celebrating India’s cultural heritage. The saree, adorned with intricate Madhubani artwork, was a gift from Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi, honouring the centuries-old art form and its artisans, news agency ANI reported. Dulari Devi, the Padma Shri awardee, gifted Nirmala Sitharaman a hand-painted saree during their meeting in Madhubani.(ANI)

Who is Dulari Devi?

Dulari Devi, who received the Padma Shri in 2021, had met Sitharaman during a credit outreach program at the Mithila Art Institute in Madhubani, Bihar. During their exchange, the two discussed the significance of Madhubani art, and in a heartfelt gesture, Devi presented the saree to Sitharaman, requesting her to wear it on Budget Day.

Honouring the artist’s wish, Sitharaman chose the hand-painted saree for the historic occasion, making a strong statement about India’s rich artistic traditions. Over the years, she has often used her attire to highlight India’s diverse textile heritage, wearing sarees that reflect the cultural legacy of various regions.

Also read: Budget 2025 expectations highlights: What India wants from FM Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1

About Madhubani art

Madhubani art, also known as Mithila painting, is a traditional folk art form originating from the Mithila region of Bihar, India. Characterised by intricate patterns, vibrant colours, and detailed motifs, this art form is typically created using natural dyes and pigments on handmade paper, cloth, and walls. Traditionally practiced by women, Madhubani paintings often depict mythological themes, nature, and scenes from everyday life, with motifs of peacocks, fish, lotus flowers, and geometric patterns symbolising prosperity and fertility. The artwork is made using fine brushes, twigs, or even fingers, with a distinct style that leaves no empty spaces, filling the canvas with elaborate detailing.

Budget 2025

The Union Budget 2025, set to be presented by the Finance Minister at 11 AM on Saturday, February 1, will mark her eighth consecutive budget presentation. This milestone makes her the first finance minister in Indian history to achieve this feat, surpassing Morarji Desai's previous record of six consecutive budgets. Notably, this will also be the second full budget under the Modi 3.0 government.