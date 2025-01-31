Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: What India wants from FM Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: The Union Budget 2025, which will be the second full budget of Modi 3.0, is expected to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament at 11 am on Saturday, February 1, 2025, marking her eighth consecutive presentation of a Union Budget. This also makes her the first Finance Minister to present eight union budgets in a row. The previous record was held by Morarji Desai who presented six consecutive budgets....Read More
The Budget 2025 is expected to have an increased focus on the agriculture sector with some tax reforms potentially taking place, such as the old tax regime getting phased out and introduction of zero income tax for those earning less than ₹10 lakh per annum. However, this hasn't been confirmed yet.
Balancing between fiscal consolidation and economic growth will be another prominent theme due to rising inflation figures.
Prominent expectations include ‘industry’ status for the real estate sector and budgetary support for artificial intelligence (AI) development and adoption.
This blog details the Indian industry's expectations from the new budget.
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Critical projects like Geographic Information Systems and space tech remain underfunded at the moment, Arahas Technologies CEO says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Saurabh Rai, CEO of Arahas Technologies said, "As India approaches the Union Budget, the nation faces a pivotal moment to balance rapid technological advancement with foundational needs. Amid the AI revolution, critical projects leveraging Geographic Information Systems and space tech for better governance, remain underfunded. GIS isn't just about mapping—it's a tool for disaster preparedness, land optimization, and sustainable urban planning. Without adequate investment with proper controls, initiatives like these risk falling behind, leaving gaps in environmental stewardship and governance precision.
Simultaneously, India's sustainability agenda is at a crossroads. While we pledge ambitious climate goals, budgetary allocations for wetland conservation, water resource management, and renewable energy lag dangerously behind. Neglecting these areas risks ecological collapse, undermining long-term growth. Artificial intelligence offers transformative potential, but its rapid adoption must not overshadow core priorities. AI must be harnessed to tackle challenges like climate resilience, sustainable agriculture, and urban development, not at the cost of environmental funding.
This budget must strike a balance—boosting funding for GIS, prioritizing sustainability, and directing AI innovation towards solving real-world problems. Progress cannot come at the expense of the planet. This is the moment to align India’s technological ambitions with its ecological and societal responsibilities."
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Budget should focus on boosting adoption of drones in the logistics sector, Skye Air CEO says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Ankit Kumar, CEO, Skye Air said, “We envision Bharat emerging as a global drone hub by 2030, and the Union Budget 2025 presents a pivotal opportunity to accelerate this journey. A key focus should be boosting the adoption of drones in the logistics sector, particularly in quick-commerce and e-commerce. With the rising demand for efficient last-mile delivery solutions, drone technology is poised to play a transformative role in meeting these needs. To realize this potential, we urge the government to foster an enabling ecosystem through targeted policy measures.
Tax exemptions or reduced GST rates on drone services, manufacturing, and maintenance would significantly lower operational costs, making drones more accessible for businesses. Expanding funding under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to include drone services and infrastructure—such as drone ports—will further catalyze the sector’s growth.
Regulatory clarity is another critical area. Simplifying approvals for drone operations, especially for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) deliveries, will be instrumental in integrating drones into Bharat’s supply chains. A clear and predictable regulatory framework will encourage greater private-sector investment and innovation.
Additionally, we advocate for increased government support in research and development (R&D) and subsidies for pilot training programs to build a skilled workforce capable of driving this industry forward. Collaboration between policymakers, technology providers, and logistics stakeholders is essential to create a robust ecosystem that positions Bharat as a global leader in drone-powered commerce.
The Union Budget 2025 is a critical moment to unlock the vast potential of drones in logistics and beyond. With progressive policies and the right incentives, Bharat can solidify its position as a global drone hub, fueling innovation, economic growth, and technological leadership.”
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Lowering GST on beauty and wellness services will enhance the competitiveness of MSMEs, Cut&Style CEO says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Aditya Sharma, CEO, Cut&Style said, “The beauty and wellness sector plays a pivotal role in our economy, driving employment and skill development. To unlock its full potential, key policy reforms are essential. First and foremost, GST reforms in wellness and healthcare are crucial. Lowering GST on beauty and wellness services will not only make them more affordable for consumers but also enhance the competitiveness of MSMEs. A rationalized tax structure can drive greater accessibility and industry growth. Additionally, targeted incentives should be introduced to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, particularly for women-led businesses, including franchise partners and employees. Expanding the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) to include more opportunities in the beauty and wellness sector will further support small businesses and job creation. Investing in robust skill development programs will help equip our workforce with cutting-edge techniques in aesthetics and AI-driven salon solutions, shaping a futuristic beauty industry. Lastly, integrating wellness into public health can strengthen preventive care and overall well-being.”
Get LIVE updates on Maharashtra & Jharkhand election results. Know More.
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Budget should propose tax benefits, infrastructure enhancements, and service reforms for senior living communities, Manasum Senior Living Co-Founder says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Anantharam Varayur, Co-Founder of Manasum Senior Living said, "State sector, which is transforming to cater to buyers seeking curated experiences and contemporary lifestyles, We look forward to measures such as tax benefits, infrastructure enhancements, and service reforms, particularly for senior living communities, to elevate comfort, sophistication, and inclusivity while meeting the unique demands of this expanding segment." Current GST on services to Seniors is samr 18% like any other services. Since Seniors have paid all taxes throughout their life and their current earnings are limited to interest earned from deposits or depends on Pension, GST has to be minimal between 2 to 5%."
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Economic Laws Practice Partner on Budget expectations
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Sanjay Notani, Partner at Economic Laws Practice said the following:
"1. The inverted-duty structure has been a problem for domestic manufacturing sector for a while. The inverted duty structure is a significant issue in the textiles, electronics, chemicals and metals sectors. The Budget is likely to focus on addressing this problem as many MSME entities are involved in these and other affected sectors. Moreover, special schemes for supporting MSMEs exports can also be expected in the Budget.
2. To ensure that the Make in India initiative goes from strength to strength and Indian exports continue to grow, it is expected that the PLI outlay for well performing sectors, such as electronics and pharmaceuticals, will be increased and support for research and development can also be announced.
3. It was recently reported that the PM may visit the US in February for his first meeting with the new Trump administration. As Indian tariffs have been a major US concern, the Budget might include duty cuts on products of US interest, particularly select agricultural products, to assuage concerns or as a goodwill gesture in anticipation of a mini-deal with the new administration.
4. Duty rationalisation may also be a priority to address inflation concerns especially in the sectors concerning agri based products.
5. Lastly, to attract investments under the Make in India, the labour codes would be introduced bringing in the states to implement into manufacturing the products and exporting the same to FTA countries."
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Budget should promote environmentally sustainable sectors like plant-based foods, GoodDot founder says
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Abhishek Sinha, Founder of GoodDot said, "As someone deeply connected to the food processing and plant-based protein sectors, I believe the recent wildfires in LA and other extreme climate events are stark reminders of the urgent need to prioritize sustainability in every industry. The Union Budget presents a vital opportunity to promote environmentally sustainable sectors like plant-based foods, which significantly reduce the environmental footprint compared to traditional animal agriculture.
One crucial step would be to rationalize GST on plant-based foods, aligning it with the lower rates on traditional meat products. This would make sustainable, health-conscious options more accessible and encourage consumer adoption. Promoting exports of plant-based products by incentivizing value-added processing of agricultural produce is another important move. This could position India as a global leader in sustainable food exports while boosting rural livelihoods.
A dedicated Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for plant-based proteins would be a transformative policy, attracting investments, fostering R&D, and creating jobs in this fast-growing sector. Additionally, the food processing industry requires enhanced infrastructure, especially in rural areas, to reduce food wastage and add value to our vast agricultural output.
Startups and MSMEs in these sectors also need simplified compliance processes and better access to affordable credit to thrive and innovate. With bold measures, this Budget can pave the way for a more sustainable, resilient future, addressing urgent climate challenges while positioning India as a leader in plant-based innovation and food tech."