Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: What India wants from FM Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1

Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pictured at the Lok Sabha on July 23, with the Union Budget

Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: The Union Budget 2025, which will be the second full budget of Modi 3.0, is expected to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament at 11 am on Saturday, February 1, 2025, marking her eighth consecutive presentation of a Union Budget. This also makes her the first Finance Minister to present eight union budgets in a row. The previous record was held by Morarji Desai who presented six consecutive budgets....Read More

The Budget 2025 is expected to have an increased focus on the agriculture sector with some tax reforms potentially taking place, such as the old tax regime getting phased out and introduction of zero income tax for those earning less than ₹10 lakh per annum. However, this hasn't been confirmed yet.

Balancing between fiscal consolidation and economic growth will be another prominent theme due to rising inflation figures.

Prominent expectations include ‘industry’ status for the real estate sector and budgetary support for artificial intelligence (AI) development and adoption.

This blog details the Indian industry's expectations from the new budget.