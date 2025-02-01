Mandatory ‘middle class’ memes make a comeback ahead of Budget 2025: ‘Meri rooh ka parinda phadphadaaye’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 am today. This will be the union minister’s 8th consecutive budget, where she will outline the fiscal policies, revenue proposals, and taxation reforms of the government and make other significant announcements. As people eagerly wait for the session to start, many are taking to X to share their anticipations and thoughts - some people are doing so in the form of rib-tickling posts and memes - especially the “middle class” memes that convey the expectations and hope of people regarding tax relief. Budget memes 2025: A hilarious post featuring a movie scene. (Screengrab (X))

Check out some of the hilarious memes here:

The Ministry of Finance, in consultation with other ministries, state governments, and stakeholders, prepares the Budget after months of planning and discussions. During those sessions, they finalise the numbers and policies.

PM Modi's remark ahead of Budget 2025:

On Friday, ahead of the Budget Session 2025 of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at the possibility of a generous Budget for the poor and middle classes. He further added that he prayed that Goddess Lakshmi, associated with wealth and prosperity, would bless the poor and middle class.

In his speech, he also spoke about the role of the young generation and Viksit Bharat. “Ours is a young nation, and today 20-25-year-olds will be the greatest beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat by the time they will be 50 years old… They will be at the helm of policymaking... The efforts to fulfil our vision of Viksit Bharat will be a huge gift for our young generation.”

Will there be relief for the middle class in Budget 2025? What do you think?