Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

10 superintelligent memes on DeepSeek vs OpenAI (including Elon Musk’s favourite)

BySanya Jain
Jan 28, 2025 12:42 PM IST

China's DeepSeek vs Silicon Valley: As competition shakes the AI industry, meme-makers are having a gala time watching from the sidelines.

A Chinese artificial intelligence company called DeepSeek has sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley by launching its AI model R1, which outperforms some of OpenAI’s leading models on several parameters. At a supposed training cost of just $6 million, R1 achieved performance comparable to OpenAI’s o1 model, which involved billions of dollars in investment from OpenAI and Microsoft.

DeepSeek memes are flooding the internet with the release of R1.(X/@EffMktHype)
DeepSeek memes are flooding the internet with the release of R1.(X/@EffMktHype)

Over the weekend, DeepSeek’s AI app overtook OpenAI’s ChatGPT as the most-downloaded app on Apple's US App Store.

What truly rattled the industry was DeepSeek's claim that it developed its latest model, the R1, at a fraction of the cost that major companies are investing in AI development, primarily on expensive Nvidia chips and software.

The development is significant given the AI boom, ignited by ChatGPT's release in late 2022, has propelled Nvidia to become one of the world's most valuable companies.

As competition shakes the AI industry, meme-makers are having a gala time watching from the sidelines. We collected the 10 best memes that sum up the competition between China’s DeepSeek and the several AI companies in the US.

Here is a look at the 10 best memes on DeepSeek:

This take on ChatGPT vs DeepSeek R1 even amused Elon Musk

And this one took inspiration from the viral Turkish shooter at the Olympics last year

Many digs were aimed at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who said in a post on X that it was “legit invigorating to have a new competitor.”

And China became one of the top keywords in the AI race

US President Donald Trump has said that the sudden rise of the Chinese app DeepSeek “should be a wake-up call” for American companies developing artificial intelligence as they need to be laser-focused on competing to win.

"Today and over the last couple of days, I've been reading about China and some of the companies in China, one in particular coming up with a faster method of AI and a much less expensive method. That's good because you don't have to spend as much money. I view that as a positive as an asset," Trump told House Republicans on Monday at a Florida retreat, the first after he became the president.

(With inputs from agencies)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On