Buffalo outsmarts lions in a fierce battle of life and death

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 31, 2023 09:27 PM IST

A video of a buffalo escaping a pride of lions in a fierce battle was posted on Facebook. The video is interesting to watch.

A video of how a clever buffalo was able to outsmart a pride of lions during a fierce battle has left people stunned. Shared on the official Facebook page of Latest Sightings, the video captured the buffalo's swift movements to dodge the attacks of the lions to escape into a water body.

The image shows a buffalo escaping a pride of lions. (Facebook/@latestsightingskruger )
“A few days ago, this old buffalo still had it in him to show a pride of around 10 lions who's boss,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a pride of lions surrounding a buffalo. As the video progresses, the buffalo is seen dodging the attacks of the lions and also launching counterattacks. Towards the end of the video, the animal manages to escape from the pride to safety.

“The buffalo ran into the river, in hopes of escaping the lions. At this point, the lions were left a little confused and conflicted regarding what to do next. The buffalo realized that he wasn’t going to survive if he just stood in the crocodile infested water, so he crossed over to our side of the river,” Antoni Britz, manager at Kruger National Park’s Elephant Walk Retreat, where the incident took place, told Latest Sightings. “The lions accepted their defeat and began to drink water. You could almost see the relief on the old buffalo's face as the lions left the riverbed one by one. Perhaps they too didn’t feel brave enough to cross crocodile infested water just to get some food,” Britz added.

Take a look at the video:

Did the video leave you intrigued? Well, you are not alone, there were many who shared how the video was incredible to watch.

Here’s how Facebook users reacted:

“He's fighting for his life, the lions are just fighting for their lunch,” posted a Facebook user. “Amazing,” commented another. “Thanks for the video. It Is amazing,” shared a third. “Stay in the waters and be safe buffalo,” expressed a fourth. “He said not today gents… try another day,” added a sixth. “And then he turns around, leaves there and crosses the river. Boss!” wrote a seventh.

The video was posted on May 29. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 2.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received more than 3,400 likes.

