Cab driver texts woman ‘friendship karna chahta hun’, Uber responds

A woman who received unwanted texts from an Uber cab driver took to X to express her 'serious concern' about the matter. Frustrated and upset, she wrote to Uber to inform them about the 'distressing situation' of receiving 'inappropriate messages' from one of the drivers after the ride. Her tweet also received a response from the company. The image shows a part of the screenshot shared by a woman on X who received unwanted texts from an Uber driver. (X/@thisisbhumika)

“This incident has not only left me feeling uncomfortable but has also raised serious security and safety concerns. I strongly believe that Uber should be a platform where customers, especially women, can trust the drivers and the overall experience. This incident has shaken that trust, and I am deeply concerned about the safety of female passengers who rely on Uber for transportation,” X user Bhumika wrote.

“I kindly request that you take immediate and decisive action to investigate this matter, identify the driver involved, and take appropriate measures to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future. The safety and security of Uber passengers should be a top priority, and I hope you will take this complaint seriously, she added.

Bhumika wrapped the post with screenshots of her conversation with the driver. The screenshots show that besides texting, the person also shared an image with Bhumika.

Take a look at this post about an Uber driver:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 2.8 lakh views. The share has also received tons of comments, including one from Uber.

Interaction between Bhumika and Uber on X:

Uber shared a standardised message that reads, “Hi Bhumika, sorry to hear about the trouble. Could you please share with us the mobile number linked to your account via Direct Message? We'll follow up.” To which, a frustrated Bhumika replied, “Why are you not responding to my messages?”

The company shared a response and wrote, “Hi Bhumika, thank you for taking the time to speak with us. We understand how distressing this situation is for you right now. Our team is currently investigating this concern, and we will get back to you with an update shortly. We appreciate your understanding in this regard.”

What did Instagram users say about this incident?

“Hello, Bhumika, Just came across your post. This is a serious concern. I recommend you to please file a police complaint against this driver. This is for your safety,” suggested an X user. “Uber should take action on him,” added another.

“This is scary. The drivers know our phone number and address and we don't know anything about them. And, we need to depend on Uber. Not safe at all,” joined a third. “This is so creepy,” wrote a fourth.

