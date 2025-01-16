California man is world’s most prolific sperm donor, father to 87 children and counting

Kyle Gordy, a 32-year-old resident of California, has gained international recognition for being the world's most prolific sperm donor, having fathered 87 children globally. According to projections, Gordy is on track to reach 100 offspring by the end of this year, a milestone achieved by only three other men. Despite the remarkable numbers, Gordy plans to continue his donations, according to The Star. Kyle Gordy is set to reach 100 offspring by the end of the year.(Instagram/@Kylegordy1234)

“It feels great to be a dad of so many children,” Kyle told Jam Press. “I love that I’ve helped all these women start families when they thought this wouldn’t be possible. But I’m a long way off making a significant impact on the world’s overall population. And so, for that, I’m only just getting started.”

Kyle, whose oldest child is now 10, doesn’t have a set target for how many children he wishes to father. “If I’m honest, though, I don’t really have a goal number of children I’d like to have. I think I’ll keep making babies until women no longer need me,” he explained.

The donor, who offers his services free of charge via the website Be Pregnant Now, has built a following of over 3,000 people on Instagram. He currently has 14 children on the way in countries like England, Scotland, Sweden, and Norway, according to The Mirror.

Kyle’s journey to fame included an appearance on the TLC show 90 Day Fiancé, where he dated Anika Philipp, 39, for eight months before the couple parted ways. Despite his global travel and donations, Kyle has yet to settle down romantically. “I would be open to slowing down for the right person, but I’m not going to put too much pressure on this anymore,” he said.

Goals

Looking ahead, Kyle has big plans for 2025, including trips to Japan, Ireland, and other parts of Europe. “I have a few trips planned across the world this year. I’m speaking to a few women in Japan and Ireland – both countries of which I’m yet to have children – and the UK, US, as well as other countries across Europe mostly,” he shared.

Kyle expressed a particular fondness for Ireland, saying, “Though, I wouldn’t mind an Irish wife. I’d love to settle down there, as I really enjoy the country and have been multiple times. But I haven’t yet been to donate, so this will be a first. A mum of one of my kids is from Dublin, and they visit Ireland quite a lot. So at least I know I do have some family there already.”

He even hinted at making Ireland his permanent home. “It’s somewhere I can see myself moving to permanently – but I’m leaving it up to the universe to make that decision for me. Of course, if the vibe is right, I’m okay with them being from any country really, as travelling or moving anywhere if needed is no issue for me,” he added.

Reflecting on his unique lifestyle, Kyle took pride in his global contributions. “I’ve helped people conceive all across the globe, which is something most people would think is unbelievable. I’m still yet to have children in Japan, Ireland, and Korea, as I’ve not been able to get to those countries for donating specifically yet. Maybe 2025 will be the year I do that. Who knows? I might have a child in each country by 2026,” he concluded.

