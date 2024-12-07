Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cambridge University stands with teacher trolled for her ‘politics of smell’ PhD: ‘It’s harassment and misogyny’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 07, 2024 06:08 PM IST

Dr Ally Louks, a Cambridge University teacher, was trolled for her “Olfactory Ethics: The Politics of Smell in Modern and Contemporary Prose" PhD thesis.

Dr Ally Louks recently found herself in the midst of a social media trolling session after she shared about her achievement of earning a PhD. Her thesis subject received several snide and sarcastic comments from social media users. Following this controversy, Cambridge University, where she completed her PhD, took to Instagram to share a post supporting Dr Louks. They also expressed that the trolls had turned her achievement into “harassment and misogyny.”

Cambridge University shared a post appreciating Dr Ally Louks after her "politics of smell" PhD thesis attracted negative comments. (X/@DrAllyLouks, Instagram/cambridgeuniversity)
Cambridge University shared a post appreciating Dr Ally Louks after her "politics of smell" PhD thesis attracted negative comments. (X/@DrAllyLouks, Instagram/cambridgeuniversity)

Dr Ally Louks unconventional PhD thesis:

In a post, the teacher at Cambridge University revealed that her thesis is titled “Olfactory Ethics: The Politics of Smell in Modern and Contemporary Prose.” The beginning chapter of her thesis explores how smell is used to express class distinctions.

What did Cambridge University say?

“Dr Louks, we support you,” the university wrote, adding, “Last week, Cambridge PhD student @allylouks published this photo on X to celebrate passing her viva with no corrections. Her tweet went viral, attracting over 100 million views.”

Also Read: Delhi woman, body-shamed for viral muscular photo, claps back at trolls: ‘Unbelievable hate’

“But the attention that Ally's achievement received turned to harassment and misogyny when trolls attacked Ally's PhD topic, her education, her achievement, and her gender,” the university further expressed.

The prestigious institution also briefly explained her topic and congratulated her on passing her viva with no corrections

Take a look at the entire post here:

A wave of support:

The Cambridge University’s post went viral, with many supporting the teacher.

An individual posted, “She handed this thesis into me! Such a lovely lady! I stand with her, humanity can be vile to good people.” Another added, “People often criticise what they can’t achieve or what they feel they lack, especially when they see others excel in those areas.”

Also Read: Ananya Birla claps back at man who trolled her over old post on sick leave for mental health

A third expressed, “Congratulations Dr, would love to read your thesis. Also kudos Cambridge for supporting your learners offline and online.” A fourth wrote, “Actually, it's good to see that the institution supports their students.”

After her post about her thesis attracted negative comments, Dr Louks took to X to share a post addressing this unwanted attention. “Busy day, but just to say I am obsessed with all the tweets that are applying olfactory ethics to real world scenarios. I love that I have somehow equipped everyone with new terminology and frameworks!” she wrote.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On