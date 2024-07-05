Ananya Birla claps back at man who trolled her over old post on sick leave for mental health

Ananya Birla, entrepreneur and daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, is vocal on social media about her opinion on the need to address mental health issues properly. Taking to X, she recently replied to an old post about sick leave for mental health. While her reaction was appreciated by many, a few showed their disapproval of her post, including a man who said that she “seems to be one over-enthusiastic woman (sic) who has an answer for everything.” Ananya Birla's reply to a man trolling her for her response to an old X post on sick leave for mental health has gone viral.

It all started with a post shared by X user Shristy Sharma on November 15, 2022. “Sick leave for mental health should be a thing,” she wrote. On July 3, 2024, Birla reacted to the post and wrote, “It is!” In response, Sharma added, “Hey! This tweet is almost two years old. However, even now, in a lot of places, leave for mental health is not socially acceptable and is also denied in some cases.”

A third X user joined this conversation and took a dig at Ananya Birla. He posted, “Ananya Birla seems to be one over-enthusiastic woman (sic) who has an answer for everything. She believes that mental health leaves are issued. But if you talk on micro & macro corporate level you'll see the difference there's still a taboo related to mental health in India.”

Ananya Birla replied, “I don’t have any answers. Just trying to break the stigma around mental illness at my own work place. Seems like you have all the answers though! You know more about me than I do.” She concluded her post with a winking emoticon.

The image shows Ananya Birla's reply to a man trolling her for an old mental health X post. (X/@ananya_birla)

What did X users say about this interaction?

People had a lot to say about this interaction between Ananya Birla and the man who trolled her over an old post on sick leave for mental health issues. Just like this individual who advised, “Nice reply. But usually just ignore such tweets.”

Another added, “Brilliant mind and kind heart shows the way. Kudos, Ananya ji.” While a third posted, “Need broader discussion and empathetic approach by all business leaders regarding this. Kudos to you for breaking the ice and leading by example,” a fourth reacted with a thumbs-up emoji.

A fifth wrote, “I remember needing mental health leave back in 2016, when demonetisation had just hit India, and my personal life was up in flames. Know of others in the workplace who have asked and gotten it too. People have become more understanding with time, even in corporate.”

Ananya Birla is co-founder and vice chairperson of Mpower, an organisation that helps people tackle mental health issues. According to its official website, the organisation works “to empower professionals, teachers, parents and families of the community" by providing them with "resources, training and guidance, diagnostic evaluation, therapeutic interventions, and psychological counselling.”

