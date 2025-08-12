Caught on camera: Crowd watches in horror as bullfighter is killed after taunting bull

A frightening clip captured a bullfighter being gored to death in front of a terrified crowd in Colombia after he taunted the animal during a festival. He was seen trying to leap over the bull but didn’t clear the jump and got attacked multiple times.(X/@PlataformaALTO)

35-year-old Yovanis Marquez was participating in Saturday’s bullfighting festival in the small Colombian town of Fundacion when he was killed, with video capturing the moment the bull’s horns sent him flying into the air.

In the “corraleja" or bullfighting festival, he was seen trying to leap over the bull but didn’t clear the jump and got attacked multiple times by the bull as spectators screamed. He was helped to his feet and led to safety by onlookers, but he later died from his injuries, local media said.

“He stood up as if he was fine, but the blood was flowing. It was only a few seconds before he fell to the ground,” one eyewitness told media outlet El Tiempo. After being rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

“The man passed away yesterday after being gored by an injured bull, in an act of self-defence, during the ‘festivities’ of the municipality,” said Colombian animal rights group Plataforma ALTO, which shared video of the attack on social media.

Corralejas, a long-standing tradition in parts of Colombia, features bullfighters engaging in daring challenges before large crowds.

In recent years, however, these events have faced growing criticism, with many viewing them as outdated spectacles that involve animal cruelty and endanger human lives.

Although Colombia’s parliament passed a law banning bullfighting last year, the measure will not be fully implemented until 2027.