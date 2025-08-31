Chinese wife puts up banners ‘thanking’ friend who had affair with husband

A Chinese woman put up banners inside a residential complex to shame a friend who had an affair with her husband. Alongside the banners, she also hung up red pennants revealing the friend’s identity. A Chinese woman hung up banners to shame her husband's mistress (Representational image)(Shutterstock)

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, the incident took place in Changsha, in central China’s Hunan province.

Red banners to ‘thank’ mistress

The Chinese woman hung up banners to sarcastically thank her friend for having an affair with her husband. She identified the friend as a woman surnamed Shi in red pennants that went up alongside the banners.

In China, red pennants are traditionally sent as a gesture of gratitude to people who have helped you in some way.

“Shi violates public order and good morals, having an affair with her best friend’s husband,” read one banner, attributed to “wife”.

In another banner, the wife — who was not named — alleged that Shi had an affair with her husband spanning half a decade. “Shi has been my best friend for 12 years and has provided sexual services to my husband for five years,” read the banner.

In yet another banner, the scorned wife claimed that her friend and her husband stayed in hotels together. “Shi went to hotels with her best friend’s husband during office hours,” the banner declared.

Who was the friend?

The Chinese woman not only shamed her husband’s mistress but also doxxed her. Pennants hung alongside the banner revealed that Shi works in the finance department of a tourism management office in the Hongshan community.

A staff member from the Hongshan community’s tourism management office confirmed to Chinese outlet The Paper that an employee named Shi does work there and said the matter is under investigation.

It is not clear whether Shi resided in the complex where the banners were hung.