CJI DY Chandrachud reminisces about his time as All India Radio presenter: 'I did western music for AIR'

In a recent interview with All India Radio (AIR), Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud shared heartfelt memories from his youth, revealing his enduring bond with the broadcaster and its iconic voices. Chandrachud’s journey with AIR began in his formative years, as he listened to news bulletins in Hindi, English, and Sanskrit alongside his parents. This early exposure ignited a lifelong admiration for the esteemed presenters of AIR. CJI DY Chandrachud recalled his journey with AIR, reflecting on childhood memories and broadcasting experiences. (PTI)

Cherished voices that shaped his childhood

Among his recollections, Chandrachud specifically highlighted the profound impact of Devaki Nandan Pandey’s iconic introduction: “Yeh Akashvani hai; ab aap samachar suniye Devaki Nandan Pandey se.” This familiar announcement left an indelible mark on his childhood, resonating deeply within him. He also reminisced about other celebrated presenters, such as Pamela Singh and Lotika Ratnam, whose “refined voices” further enriched his connection to AIR. Ratnam’s introduction, “This is All India Radio; the news is read by Lotika Ratnam,” remains particularly vivid in his memory.

Watch the clip here:

A musical influence from his mother

Chandrachud’s personal ties to AIR were notably strengthened by his mother, a classical musician. She often took him to the AIR studios in Mumbai during his primary school years, nurturing his interest in broadcasting. In 1975, after relocating to Delhi, he auditioned for Akashvani and began his journey as an on-air presenter. “When I came to Delhi in 1975, I was told that I could audition for Akashvani,” he recalled. “I started doing programmes in both Hindi and English. I can still vividly remember my first programme.”

Engaging audiences through music

Throughout his tenure at AIR, Chandrachud hosted a variety of shows, including segments dedicated to western music, which allowed him to connect with a diverse audience. “I also did western music for All India Radio in those days,” he reflected, acknowledging the unique bond he formed with listeners and the broadcaster itself.