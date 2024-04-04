‘Fan of whiskey’: Candid exchange between CJI DY Chandrachud and senior advocate Dinesh Dwivedi goes viral

A candid moment between Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and senior advocate Dinesh Dwivedi has gone viral on social media. As per reports, this light-hearted exchange took place during a Supreme Court hearing on industrial alcohol. The conversation between Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and senior advocate Dinesh Dwivedi has left people chuckling. (PTI)

In the video, senior lawyer Dinesh Dwivedi says, “Apologies for my colourful hair. It is because of Holi. This is the disadvantage of having a lot of children and grandchildren around. You can't save yourself.” To this, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud jokingly asks, “Nothing to do with the alcohol?”

With a chuckle, Dwivedi replies, “It does. Holi means partly alcohol. And I must confess, I am fond of whiskey”.

Take a look at this exchange:

The video was posted two days ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 1.5 lakh views. The share has further collected nearly 400 likes. The clip prompted people to post varied reactions. While an individual joked, “Feels more like an awkward confession to me,” another wrote, “Lovely to see this”.

According to India Today, Dwivedi also talked more about his fondness for whiskey later during the hearing.

"I prefer single malt whiskey. I went to Edinburgh, which is the Mecca of single-malt whiskey. I wanted to put some ice cubes, and the waiter was offended, [saying] that you have to drink it neat and you cannot mix anything. There is a separate glass for it. The first time I came to know about it," he said.

What are your thoughts on this video capturing a light-hearted moment between CJI DY Chandrachud and senior advocate Dinesh Dwivedi? Did the clip leave you chuckling?