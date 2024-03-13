CJI, Supreme Court judges felicitate cook’s daughter for global varsity offers

Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and other Supreme Court judges on Wednesday felicitated the daughter of a judge’s cook who received multiple offers from renowned international universities to pursue a masters degree in law (LL.M). The Supreme Court judges who gathered at the apex court’s judges’ lounge before the day’s business began gave a standing ovation to 25-year-old Pragya and her parents. (PTI)

The CJI, who gave her three books on the Indian Constitution, signed by every judge of the highest court, and offered shawls to her parents, said that it should not happen in a country that a student, who is hardworking, does not get resources.

“It is not just the responsibility of the government but also the citizens to ensure that every child, who wants to do higher studies or excel in sports, can achieve their dreams,” he told news agency PTI, which released the video capturing the moment in the judges’ lounge.

Other judges too wished Pragya luck in her future endeavours, congratulating her for getting admission offers from several prestigious law schools, including Columbia Law School, Chicago Law School and Michigan Law School which has also offered her a scholarship.

Moved by the CJI and other judges’ gesture, Pragya said justice Chandrachud inspired her. “He encourages young lawyers, and his words are like gems. He is my inspiration,” she said.