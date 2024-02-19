X user shares pic of VIP number plate, claims it belongs to CJI DY Chandrachud. Pic goes viral

An X user’s picture of a car and its unique number plate has sparked a chatter online. The X user claimed in his post that the car belongs to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud. The picture has since gone viral and collected various reactions from netizens. This picture of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class was shared with the claim that it belongs to CJI DY Chandrachud. (X/@LloydMathias)

“Saw Chief Justice of India, Dhananjay Chandrachud, at a private function in Delhi yesterday. On my way out, I couldn’t help noticing his car’s licence plate number: DL1 CJI 0001. Very cool. Wonder if the Chief Election Commissioner’s car number plate is DL1 CEC 0001?” wrote X user Lloyd Mathias while sharing the picture of the car on the microblogging platform.

The picture shows a black Mercedes-Benz E 350 D car. According to Cars24, the car is registered in the name of ‘Registrar Supreme Court of India’.

Take a look at the car and its number plate here:

The tweet, since being shared on February 18, has accumulated over 7.5 lakh views. Additionally, the share has received over 7,200 likes and numerous retweets. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to this picture of the car:

“That’s some fancy number plate,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Wow.”

“That’s his official car,” commented a third.

A fourth shared, “Amazing find.”

What are your thoughts on this?

Disclaimer: HT couldn’t independently verify the claim made by the X user.