 X user shares pic of VIP number plate, claims it belongs to CJI DY Chandrachud | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / X user shares pic of VIP number plate, claims it belongs to CJI DY Chandrachud. Pic goes viral

X user shares pic of VIP number plate, claims it belongs to CJI DY Chandrachud. Pic goes viral

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 19, 2024 01:18 PM IST

The picture shared by the X user shows a black Mercedes-Benz E 350 D car. As per the user, the car belongs to CJI DY Chandrachud.

An X user’s picture of a car and its unique number plate has sparked a chatter online. The X user claimed in his post that the car belongs to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud. The picture has since gone viral and collected various reactions from netizens.

This picture of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class was shared with the claim that it belongs to CJI DY Chandrachud. (X/@LloydMathias)
This picture of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class was shared with the claim that it belongs to CJI DY Chandrachud. (X/@LloydMathias)

Read| Man modifies and rides electric toy car to bag world record. Watch

“Saw Chief Justice of India, Dhananjay Chandrachud, at a private function in Delhi yesterday. On my way out, I couldn’t help noticing his car’s licence plate number: DL1 CJI 0001. Very cool. Wonder if the Chief Election Commissioner’s car number plate is DL1 CEC 0001?” wrote X user Lloyd Mathias while sharing the picture of the car on the microblogging platform.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The picture shows a black Mercedes-Benz E 350 D car. According to Cars24, the car is registered in the name of ‘Registrar Supreme Court of India’.

Take a look at the car and its number plate here:

The tweet, since being shared on February 18, has accumulated over 7.5 lakh views. Additionally, the share has received over 7,200 likes and numerous retweets. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to this picture of the car:

“That’s some fancy number plate,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Wow.”

“That’s his official car,” commented a third.

A fourth shared, “Amazing find.”

What are your thoughts on this?

Disclaimer: HT couldn’t independently verify the claim made by the X user.

Also Read| Higher education in law must be extended to remote areas: CJI Chandrachud

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On