Man modifies and rides electric toy car to bag world record. Watch

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Instagram to share an unusual record involving a toy car. The organisation wrote how a man modified a ride-on electric car and took a ride on the vehicle to add his name to the GWR list. The man bagged the “Fastest ride-on toy car (modified)” title. The image shows a man riding a tiny toy car that he modified. (Instagram/@bobbycarworldrecords)

“Fastest ride-on toy car (modified) 148.454 km/h (92.24 mph) by Marcel Paul,” GWR wrote as they shared a video of the record on Instagram. The clip shows the man riding the modified toy car by almost lying flat on it.

Marcel Pau hails from Germany and is a student of electrical engineering at Fulda University of Applied Sciences. He researched for ten months before embarking on this project which earned him a world record. He told GWR that his personal goal is to exceed the “88 mph (141.62 km/h) required for time travel by the DeLorean in the cult film Back to the Future”.

Take a look at this video of the man riding a modified toy car:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 5.3 lakh views. The share has further collected nearly 18,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this record?

“That’s wild,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is a good world record,” joined another. “Nope, looks dangerous. But well done to the record holder,” added a third. “This is faster than my bike,” wrote a fourth along with a laughing out loud emoticon.

What are your thoughts on this usual record involving a toy car? Did the video of the record leave you surprised?