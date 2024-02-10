Huge dragon sculpture made with balloons for Chinese New Year bags world record

A video of a huge dragon sculpture created using balloons to celebrate Chinese New Year has left people in awe. Guinness World Records (GWR) took to social media to share the video that shows the “largest balloon sculpture of a dragon” created by two artists at a Hong Kong shopping mall. Chinese New Year 2024: The image shows the dragon sculpture created using balloons. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

“Largest balloon sculpture of a dragon, 41.77 metres - by Sze Tai Pang and Kun Lung Ho,” GWR wrote as they shared the video. The video shows the sculpture's intricate design.

According to a GWR blog, the colossal dragon is crafted by balloon masters Sze Tai Pang aka 'Wilson' and Kun Lung Ho with the help of “60 individuals, including organisers, university students, and secondary school students”. They used nearly 38,000 biodegradable rubber balloons for the sculpture. The dragon was later suspended from the mall’s ceiling to give a better view to the onlookers.

Take a look at this video:

The video was shared 23 hours ago. Since then, it has captured nearly five lakh views. The post has further accumulated more than 17,000 likes. People shared varied comments while reacting to the clip.

How did Instagram users react to the dragon sculpture?

“Amazing art,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is the kind of record I want to see more of,” posted another. “Wow,” added a third.

About Chinese New Year:

This year, the Chinese New Year falls on February 10. The date of the new year varies depending on the cycle of the moon as this celebration is observed according to the lunar calendar. The celebrations usually last for 15 days with people observing different traditions on each day. Families decorate their homes, light fireworks, and also exchange cash in red envelopes.

In Chinese astrology, each year honours an animal. According to the Chinese Zodiac, 2024 is celebrated as the Year of the Dragon, and the next year, 2025, will be the Year of the Snake.