CM Conrad Sangma praises ‘pure Meghalaya energy’ of youth as they show off their handmade cosplay costumes

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to Instagram to celebrate the "pure Meghalaya energy" of a cosplay group in Shillong after meeting local creators showcasing their intricate, handmade costumes. In a video shared online, Sangma commended the young artists for their dedication and craftsmanship in building their own ensembles from scratch.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma with cosplayers. (Instagram/conrad_k_sangma)

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“Today, I shared a quick moment with the amazing Shillong Cosplay Community,” the CM wrote on an Instagram post. He added, “Pure creativity. Pure Meghalaya energy.”

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The video opens with an individual in a Batman costume perched on a gate. It then pans to show CM Sangma, who says, “Hi guys, I'm here with the Shillong Cosplay Community and as you can see they're all in wonderful costumes and this is all made by them, this is all handmade and this is amazing.”

He continues, “Even last time I had seen them perform in different locations and today also they are here, so I congratulate them and I wish them all the very best.”

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{{^usCountry}} He then turns towards a few people standing behind in cosplay and says, “You want to say hi?” As they wave towards the camera, the CM adds, “Thank you and I wish them the very best. Thank you so much.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then turns towards a few people standing behind in cosplay and says, “You want to say hi?” As they wave towards the camera, the CM adds, “Thank you and I wish them the very best. Thank you so much.” {{/usCountry}}

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Cosplay in Meghalaya:

In recent years, the youth of Meghalaya have transformed cosplay from a niche hobby into a thriving movement of self-expression and craftsmanship across the state. Young enthusiasts design intricate, hand-stitched outfits to portray characters from anime, video games, and pop culture around the world.

This booming local subculture is now gaining global recognition. Shillong cosplayer Zacky D is set to represent India at an international competition in Singapore in December. Donald Khumlo, known professionally as Zacky D, is known for his skills in costume-making and character portrayal.

History of cosplay:

The Japanese term, Kosupure, anglicised as Cosplay, is an act of dressing up as a character from a preexisting work of fiction. It is believed that Nobuyuki Takahashi of Studio Hard coined the term after attending the World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon) in Los Angeles, California, in 1984, according to a blog published by the University of Montana on cosplay.

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Cosplay costumes are often made by people practising it. However, some purchase custom-made costumes from other cosplayers or tailors.

Though amateur hobbyists largely dominate cosplay communities worldwide, some have taken it professionally. In recent years, cosplay models and influencers have also become popular on social media. There are also cosplay competitions arranged, especially at events like Comic-Con or Dragon Con.

In India, there was once just a handful of people interested in cosplay. However, the first Comic Con in 2011 gave them a platform to showcase their skills and talent across the country. Though the event is not the one that brought cosplay to India, it certainly played an important role in putting a spotlight on the practice.