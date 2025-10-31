Corporate office washes chairs for Diwali safai, employees end up on 'premium plastic sheet' thrones

A routine Diwali cleaning exercise at an unnamed workplace grabbed the internet's attention for all the amusing reasons, after an employee shared a hilarious yet relatable account of how an overenthusiastic cleanup led to drenched office chairs, plastic covers, and a wave of online sympathy. In his post, the employee wrote, “So our office decided to do some Diwali safai, and apparently, that meant giving our chairs a full bath instead of just wiping them down. Now the seats are still wet, and every time we sit, our jeans get soaked like we just came from a rain dance party.” A reddit employee post amused users as staff sat on drenched chairs wrapped in plastic sheets after Diwali cleaning.(Reddit/PerfectDamage9544)

The employee added that the issue was reported to HR, but instead of replacing the chairs or drying them properly, the team issued plastic covers. “We told HR the chairs are wet expecting maybe a fix or at least new seats. But HR, being the genius problem solvers they are, handed us garbage polythene covers and said, Bas isse cover kar lo. So now we are officially sitting on plastic bags corporate innovation at its peak,” he wrote, summing it up as “Next stop: ISO certified jugaad management.”

Upgrade or just wrapped trouble

A day later, the employee shared an update titled “Day 2 update: Garbage to Plastic sheet.” The office chairs, still damp from their unexpected shampoo treatment, were now wrapped in transparent plastic like new furniture in a store. According to his second post, the situation had only become comically worse. “HR heard our pain, and they replaced the garbage bags with transparent plastic wrapping sheets. Now, our office looks like a fancy furniture showroom. Freshly wrapped chairs, same old suffering,” he wrote.

The smell, however, did not cooperate with the upgrade. “The seats now smell like a mix of wet fabric, Surf Excel, and sadness. Every time someone sits, they slip down due to plastic,” he added. The humour peaked when the employee overheard HR discussing another innovation. “Just when I thought things could not get funnier, I overheard HR whispering For extra comfort, next step is to give them bubble wrap.”

Internet reacts

The post titled “company pro max: Garbage Bag upgraded to premium plastic sheet” has garnered laughter and disbelief online. Comments poured in such as, “In my corporate mazdur life, never seen such stupidity,” while another user reacted, “This is sad and hilarious.” Someone else added, “OMG cant believe this,” followed by a simple yet stunned response, “I am just shocked.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)