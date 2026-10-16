The United Nations could get its first female secretary-general in its 80-year history, with Rebeca Grynspan emerging as a frontrunner to lead the organisation. Speaking to Reuters on Thursday, the former Costa Rican vice-president said the UN had become too cautious and needed leadership willing to take diplomatic risks.

The UN could get its first woman chief in 80 years. Here's how the unusual selection process works and why the Security Council matters. (REUTERS)

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Her remarks came ahead of a Security Council poll on Friday (October 16) to assess support for candidates seeking to succeed António Guterres, whose second five-year term ends on December 31.

Grynspan calls for reforms at UN

“I think that the UN has become too risk-averse,” Grynspan said. “You are the one that has to take the cost of rejection, the cost of failure, and try again. That's the job of the UN.”

The 70-year-old, who heads the UN Conference on Trade and Development, also called for job cuts, reduced bureaucracy and an end to overlapping responsibilities among UN agencies.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Reuters, Grynspan said she had reduced posts by 20 per cent at her agency while sharpening its priorities. She argued that cost-cutting alone would not restore the organisation's effectiveness. How is the UN secretary-general selected? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Reuters, Grynspan said she had reduced posts by 20 per cent at her agency while sharpening its priorities. She argued that cost-cutting alone would not restore the organisation's effectiveness. How is the UN secretary-general selected? {{/usCountry}}

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According to the United Nations' official selection and appointment guidelines, the process begins with nominations from member states. Candidates submit their vision statements, CVs and campaign financing disclosures before participating in public discussions with UN members.

The 15-member Security Council then assesses candidates through informal straw polls, which help determine who has sufficient support.

Under Article 97 of the UN Charter, the Security Council recommends a candidate, who is subsequently appointed by the General Assembly.

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To secure the recommendation, a candidate needs at least nine favourable votes and must avoid opposition from any of the five permanent Security Council members: the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China.

Why is Friday's vote important?

Reuters reported, citing diplomats, that Grynspan had led four of the five informal straw polls conducted so far, securing nine favourable votes in the latest round.

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Friday's poll will use colour-coded ballots to reveal whether opposition comes from a permanent member with veto power.

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Despite her lead, Grynspan's appointment remains uncertain, with other candidates potentially entering the race. The successful candidate is expected to assume office on January 1, 2027.