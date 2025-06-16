Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Couple welcomes rare 'twiblings' born four months apart after surrogacy miracle

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jun 16, 2025 03:27 PM IST

After 20 IVF failures, UK couple Rohan and Kate Silva welcomed 'twiblings' — siblings born four months apart.

A UK couple, Rohan and Kate Silva, faced multiple heartbreaks after enduring 20 unsuccessful IVF procedures before turning to surrogacy. But in a surprising twist, 40-year-old Kate also became pregnant naturally. Given their difficult fertility history, the couple decided to continue with both pregnancies.

The close-in-age babies are sometimes called “Californian twins,” blending the terms twin and sibling.(Representational)
The close-in-age babies are sometimes called “Californian twins,” blending the terms twin and sibling.(Representational)

Miraculously, both pregnancies ended up being successful and the couple welcomed rare “twiblings”, siblings born just four months apart, a report by The Times said. The close-in-age babies born this way are sometimes called “Californian twins,” blending the terms twin and sibling.

Kate gave birth first, followed by their surrogate Ava, who delivered a healthy baby four months later.

Rohan shared that people are often confused when they learn about their children’s unusual age gap: "Then they will approach and say, ‘You know, we’ve all been chatting and we’re wondering, er, what’s the story?’”

The parents hope that as the babies grow older, the small age gap will become less noticeable, making them seem more like actual twins.

Miracle babies

The couple, who also have a 6-year-old son named Jozef, began their IVF journey after losing their daughter Zola, who was born prematurely and tragically passed away five hours after birth.

While living in Los Angeles, the couple found a surrogate through an agency. A year later, they were matched with Ava, and one of their embryos was successfully transferred.

The Silvas traveled to the US to be in the delivery room with Ava and her husband for the birth of their third child. However, they have chosen not to reveal which child was born through surrogacy.

"I think as a society we’ve got really good at understanding that families come together in different ways: blended families, mixed families. I’d love to get to a point where surrogacy is just another of those ways," Rohan said.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Couple welcomes rare 'twiblings' born four months apart after surrogacy miracle
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On