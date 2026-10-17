Cruise passenger rescued near Greece after 20 hours at sea says she jumped off ship because she ‘wanted to disembark’

A Royal Caribbean cruise passenger who went overboard during a sailing was rescued near the Greek island of Zakynthos. The woman had been adrift for nearly 20 hours after jumping off the ship, officials said.

A woman being rescued in Greece. (YouTube/@HellenicCoastguard)

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The captain of the cruise line’s Odyssey of the Seas alerted the Greek authorities that a woman had fallen overboard, reported The New York Times. Theofanis Balatsoukas, a coast guard spokesperson, told the outlet that the rescue officials were alerted almost three hours after the woman fell.

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George Tsapras, another coast guard spokesman, later claimed in an interview that, after being rescued, the woman said she had jumped off the ship because she “wanted to disembark”.

Rescue captured on camera:

A video released by the Hellenic Coast Guard, Greece's national coast guard and maritime law enforcement agency, captures the woman being rescued. It shows the rescuers tossing her a rope. She is seen floating inside a life preserver.

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What happened to the woman?

{{^usCountry}} She was later taken to the hospital, reported New York Times. In addition to medical observation, she was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation by a local prosecutor. The Katakolo Port Authority has also launched an investigation into the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She was later taken to the hospital, reported New York Times. In addition to medical observation, she was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation by a local prosecutor. The Katakolo Port Authority has also launched an investigation into the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the company's official website, Odyssey of the Seas is over 1,138 feet long and weighs more than 169,000 gross tons. It is one of the largest ships in the Royal Caribbean fleet.