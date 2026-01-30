Delhi man spots Rolls Royce patrol car of Dubai Police, internet stunned

Akhtar shared the video with a simple caption that read, “That’s why this is Dubai.”

In the video, Akhtar can be heard highlighting three things that stood out to him. First, the vehicle itself, a Rolls Royce, a brand synonymous with opulence. Second, the fact that it belongs to Dubai Police. Third, the VIP number plate carrying the number nine, which added to the exclusivity of the sight.

A Delhi man has sparked widespread online fascination after sharing a video of a Rolls Royce being used as a police vehicle in Dubai. Taking to Instagram, Umair Akhtar posted a clip filmed on a Dubai road, capturing a white Rolls Royce marked as an official vehicle of the Dubai Police. The luxury car, usually associated with royalty, was seen moving through traffic like any other patrol vehicle, instantly grabbing attention.

Social media reacts with awe and humour The comment section soon filled with a mix of humour, admiration and disbelief. One user remarked, “In India, someone who sells farmland just to buy a Thar is clearly living in a different world.” Another wrote, “Dubai proved that rules are rules,” pointing to how even extraordinary vehicles are used for official duty rather than show alone.

Others focused on their emotional response to the visuals. “This is why Dubai is my dream place to go,” one user commented, while another simply said, “Wow, that’s so cool.” A separate reaction read, “I really love these visuals,” capturing the cinematic appeal of the clip. Another user added, “OMG this video is supercool.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)