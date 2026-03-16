Delhi man's flight announcement about travelling with toddler goes viral: ‘She might get cranky’

A father’s thoughtful gesture on a flight has caught the attention of social media users, with many praising the way he addressed fellow passengers before the journey began. The video was shared on Instagram by Dr. Rohit Choudhary. (@that_philosophical_doktor/Instagram)

The moment, captured in a short video, has been widely shared online and sparked discussion about travelling with young children and showing consideration to others in shared spaces.

The video was shared on Instagram by Dr. Rohit Choudhary, with the caption, “As a parent, I have completely transformed my personality. I believe in communication. I believe in speaking with all the people who may get disturbed because of my toddler. I believe in apologising in advance to the people around me, so you should follow the same.”

Father's polite request: In the video, the father stands up and politely addresses passengers seated nearby.

He says, “Excuse me, all the passengers in this area. We are travelling with our toddler, so she might get cranky during these five hours.” He adds that although the child has travelled frequently before, there may still be moments when she becomes restless during the journey.”

The father continues by explaining that it can be difficult for people who do not have children to understand why toddlers sometimes cry or become unsettled during a flight. Because of this, he politely requests passengers to bear with them if the child gets cranky.

Towards the end of his announcement, the father also makes a gentle request to fellow travellers. He asks them not to curse or get upset if the toddler becomes noisy during the journey.

“Please bear a bit. I am sure there are no kids around, so it is really difficult for those who don't have kids to understand that, without reason, she can get cranky.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

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