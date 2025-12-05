'My daughter is bleeding': Father shouts at airline staff amid IndiGo flight cancellation chaos

IndiGo’s ongoing flight cancellations caused widespread frustration at multiple airports across India, leaving passengers struggling to manage unexpected delays. Amid the chaos, a male passenger was seen visibly upset and shouting at the airline’s help desk, demanding assistance. He pleaded, “Sister, meri beti ko (sanitary) pad chahiye.'' Amid the chaos, a male passenger was seen visibly upset and shouting at the airline’s help desk. (X)

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows the man creating a commotion at the help desk when staff were unable to provide the requested item. The video is from Delhi Airport, as per a report by News18.

The footage captures the tense moment, with passengers expressing frustration over both the lack of flight information and the unavailability of essential items.

DGCA withdraws pilot rest norms

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) finally had to walk back on norms, including improved duty hours and leave policy for pilots, on Friday, December 5, after the country's dominant airline, IndiGo, continued to have mass cancellations.

Also read| Stranded with father’s mortal remains, Bengaluru woman victim of IndiGo mess: 'Asthi visarjan is tomorrow'

This comes after more than 1,000 IndiGo flights have been cancelled over the past four days. The cancellations have affected major hubs, including Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, where hundreds of departures and arrivals have been scrapped in rapid succession.

“In view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations, the instruction contained in the referenced paragraph that no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect," DGCA said in a notification.

Also read| IndiGo CEO gives timeline for end to flight mess as DGCA eases norms: 'Between Dec 10-15'

IndiGo has cancelled all its flights from Delhi until midnight and from Chennai until 6 PM. The Gurugram-based airline has attributed the chaos to a “multitude of unforeseen operational challenges,” including minor technical glitches, winter schedule changes, congestion, and adverse weather conditions.

Passenger stranded at Bengaluru airport

A woman travelling with her father’s mortal remains was left stranded at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport after her flight to Delhi was cancelled without prior notice on Friday.

Namita, who was travelling to Haridwar for her father’s asthi visarjan, said the cancellation had jeopardised her plans to reach Delhi and then board a connecting flight to Dehradun, the nearest airport to Haridwar, where the immersion of ashes in the Ganga was scheduled.