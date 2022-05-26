Delhi Police’s offer of rooms for rent on Twitter leaves netizens in splits

Delhi Police has aced the social media game to spread awareness and advisories through witty posts. Just like this tweet where they are spreading drunk driving awareness through a post modelled like an advertisement for renting rooms. The offer by the Delhi Police is not lucrative, and you certainly would want to resist it. The Delhi Police tweeted about the availability of one-room sets on sharing and individual basis, leaving netizens in splits.

“Book your space. Possession soon. The living offer you certainly CAN resist!” reads the caption of the tweet posted by the Delhi Police on Twitter. The post mentions the vacant rooms available are ‘very close to the Bars’. It also underscores the features, recreational activities and other things a tenant will get. The share further informs about the ‘free pick and drop’ facility in ‘Government sponsored vehicle’.

Take a look at the tweet below:

'Book' your space. Possession soon.

The living offer you certainly CAN resist! pic.twitter.com/MWaRSTb7Gz — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 25, 2022

The tweet shared by the Delhi Police a day ago has so far accumulated over 1900 likes and more than 350 retweets. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Never saw “TOLET” advertisement better than this,” commented a Twitter user. “Didn’t see the rent?? daily or weekly?” asked another. Another posted, “Eligibility?” “Love this dark humour! Keep it up. It brings a refreshing change in Policing approach,” expressed a fourth. “How much is the rent? And please give the exact location,” posted another.

