Delhi woman recalls scary experience with 'thak thak' gang, urges people to 'beware'

A woman from Delhi recalled her bone-chilling experience with the notorious 'thak thak' gang, who are known to target drivers in parked vehicles to steal their valuables. The woman posted about this incident on X and also shared a few tips on how can one be safe in such situations. A woman was attacked by a member of 'thak thak' gang in Delhi. (Unsplash)

"Has anyone else experienced this on Delhi's roads? Was driving through a rather chaotic traffic jam after a flyover when a man crossing the road came back knocking on my car window and tried to open the door, found it locks & asked me to pull down my window aggressively saying I drove over his foot!" wrote X user @GayatriiM. (Also Read: Four members of ‘thak thak’ gang arrested in Noida, 27 stolen laptops recovered)

She further added, "Even if he had walked behind my car to cross the road, in no logical way his feet can come under my car as I was driving straight ahead at 5kmph unless he deliberately put something under my back tyre. This is a new modus operandi to loot women by khat khat gang! ( My 2nd such experience in a year on the same outer ring road)."

At the end of her post, she shared three tips on how can one be safe when in such a situation. She says always to keep car windows rolled up and doors locked, never open the door even if someone asks you to, and call the police or drive to the nearest police station.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on December 5. Since being shared, it has gone viral with over 51,000 views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote, "I got attacked twice, they can fool anyone by keeping a stone ahead of your real tyre, and act to get immediate attention and care, thus to loot whatever is kept inside the car, especially the rear seat. Just don't keep anything on seats and half the risk is covered."

A second shared, "Happened with me 6-7 yrs ago near Okhla when I feel a sudden jerk in the rear tyre in crawling traffic. A man knocked on the window; and said his leg got hurt by my car. I offered to take him to the hospital. As I reached near my office he started panicking after which I had to pay him ₹2K."

A third posted, "This is an old one in Mumbai. Had my phone stolen this way. Usually work in pairs and come from both sides."

"Please be very aware and call the cops if reqd. Thankfully nothing happened to you," added a fourth.