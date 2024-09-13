Diljit needs to learn Kannada before Bengaluru concert? Jokes and memes amid language row

Jokes and memes about Diljit Dosanjh needing to learn Kannada have flooded social media since the Punjabi singer announced his Bengaluru concert. Diljit will perform in Bengaluru on December 6 as part of Dil-Luminati tour, which will take him to 10 major Indian cities. The concert announcement comes at a time when the language row in Karnataka has gained impetus, fuelled by several viral videos asking people who do not speak Kannada to leave the state. Diljit Dosanjh brings the Dil-Luminati Tour to India(Photo: Instagram)

Kannada is the official language of Karnataka, and over the last few months, there has been a push for its increased use in government, education, and business, to the point where Hindi-speaking “outsiders” have faced harassment in the state capital of Bengaluru - a city where people from across the country migrate for better job opportunities.

In the backdrop of this language row, tongue-in-cheek jokes about proud Punjabi Diljit Dosanjh learning Kannada have surfaced online.

Take a look at some of the funniest Diljit memes below:

“Diljit Dosanjh cancels his concert in Bengaluru. He said he wasn't made aware before that he had to sing in Kannada, he mistook it as Kanedda,” joked one X user.

About Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh is an Indian singer and actor, best known for his work in the Punjabi and Hindi film industries. Born on January 6, 1984, he made his acting debut in the Punjabi film The Lion of Punjab (2011). He has since acted in several Punjabi and Hindi movies, while delivering chart-topping hits like Proper Patola, GOAT and Hass Hass.

The singer will perform in several European cities like Paris, London and Amsterdam as part of his Dil-Luminati tour before arriving in India. He will kick off the India leg of his tour on October 26 with a show in Delhi, followed by gigs in 9 other cities including Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Bengaluru.